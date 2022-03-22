Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: Draws for today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022 live on Today.it. Here are the winning numbers drawn tonight: first, the numbers of all reels lotto, then the six numbers of SuperEnalotto plus the jolly number and the star (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto.

In the last draw, that Saturday 19 March 2022Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” reached, but five lucky players hit the number “5” for almost 50 thousand euros each. The long absence of the winning Cestina has raised the prize pool for the SuperEnalotto: in today’s competition, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, the record jackpot amounted to 175.3 million euros.

+ News being updated +

Lotto numbers for today’s contest, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Customs and Monopolies sends out the 10 wheel numbers plus the national wheel at approximately 8 p.m.

Barry 22 30 16 88 29

Cagliari 11 21 73 67 59

Florence 69 82 44 59 1

Genoa 27 74 84 45 58

Milan 65 77 40 64 30

Naples 15 75 59 2 88

Palermo 89 74 59 56 88

Rome 57 36 73 56 72

Turin 39 61 78 70 27

Venice 7 57 79 52 82

National 51 79 55 7 41

The winning six of the SuperEnalotto today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, along with Julie’s number and superstar.

SuperEnalotto n. 35 on 03/22/2022

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 27 30 49 68 74 88

Jolly Number: 64

Superstar Number: 11

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Tuesday, March 22, 2022.