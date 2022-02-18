Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: Draws for today, Thursday, February 17, 2022 live at today is. Here are the winning numbers drawn tonight: first, the numbers of all reels lotto, then the six numbers of SuperEnalotto plus the jolly number and the star (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto.
Lotto and SuperEnalotto, all extractions
In the previous draw, which was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, neither the “6” nor the “5 + 1” arrived. For the sixth winning SupeEnalotto prize today Thursday 17 February 2022, there is a grand prize of over 157 million euros.
+ News being updated +
Lotto drawing for Thursday, February 17, 2022: winning numbers
Lotto numbers for today’s contest Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends out the 10 wheel numbers plus the national wheel at approximately 8 pm.
- Barry 7 53 86 1669
- Cagliari 39 36 48 82 42
- Florence 64 4 23 68 26
- Genoa 69 16 6 3036
- Milan 57 49 87 64 11
- Naples 49 1 12 55 74
- Palermo 40 65 49 37 20
- Rome 9 31 22 29 69
- Turin 44 2 78 20 55
- Venice 12 43 24 19 54
- National 70 47 26 5019
If you don’t see the numbers correctly, reload the page on this Link.
SuperEnalotto Today: Draw for Thursday 17 February 2022
The winning six of the SuperEnalotto today, Thursday, February 17, 2022, along with Julie’s and Superstar’s number.
SuperEnalotto on February 17, 2022:
- Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 36 48 67 77 85 87
- Jolly Number: 38
- Superstar Number: 74
+ Update + Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” In tonight’s drawing, the jackpot has risen to more than 158 million euros.
|Category
|number of winnings
|quotes
|6 . points
|0.00 EUR
|Points 5 + 1
|0.00 EUR
|points 5
|5
|4,0923.40 €
|points 4
|583
|€358.25
|points 3
|21297
|€29.48
|points 2
|329,502
|5.91 EUR
10eLotto, Thursday 17 February 2022 drawing: Today’s winning numbers
And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Thursday, February 17, 2022.
- 10 Lotto Numbers: 1 2 4 7 9 12 16 31 36 39 40 43 44 53 57 64 65 69 86
- Golden Number: 7
- Double gold: 7 53
