February 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Today's Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, February 17, 2022

Lorelei Reese February 18, 2022 2 min read

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto: Draws for today, Thursday, February 17, 2022 live at today is. Here are the winning numbers drawn tonight: first, the numbers of all reels lotto, then the six numbers of SuperEnalotto plus the jolly number and the star (with relative odds) and finally the winning combination of 10eLotto.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto, all extractions

In the previous draw, which was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, neither the “6” nor the “5 + 1” arrived. For the sixth winning SupeEnalotto prize today Thursday 17 February 2022, there is a grand prize of over 157 million euros.

+ News being updated +

Lotto drawing for Thursday, February 17, 2022: winning numbers

Lotto numbers for today’s contest Thursday, February 17, 2022. The Customs and Monopolies Agency sends out the 10 wheel numbers plus the national wheel at approximately 8 pm.

  • Barry 7 53 86 1669

  • Cagliari 39 36 48 82 42

  • Florence 64 4 23 68 26

  • Genoa 69 16 6 3036

  • Milan 57 49 87 64 11

  • Naples 49 1 12 55 74

  • Palermo 40 65 49 37 20

  • Rome 9 31 22 29 69

  • Turin 44 2 78 20 55

  • Venice 12 43 24 19 54

  • National 70 47 26 5019

If you don’t see the numbers correctly, reload the page on this Link.

SuperEnalotto Today: Draw for Thursday 17 February 2022

The winning six of the SuperEnalotto today, Thursday, February 17, 2022, along with Julie’s and Superstar’s number.

SuperEnalotto on February 17, 2022:

  • Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 36 48 67 77 85 87

  • Jolly Number: 38

  • Superstar Number: 74

+ Update + Neither “6” nor “5 + 1” In tonight’s drawing, the jackpot has risen to more than 158 million euros.

Today's drawing superenalotto Thursday 17 February 2022 Winner numbers 2








quotes
Category number of winnings quotes
6 . points 0.00 EUR
Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR
points 5 5 4,0923.40 €
points 4 583 €358.25
points 3 21297 €29.48
points 2 329,502 5.91 EUR

10eLotto, Thursday 17 February 2022 drawing: Today’s winning numbers

And finally the 10eLotto numbers, with the winning group tied for today, Thursday, February 17, 2022.

  • 10 Lotto Numbers: 1 2 4 7 9 12 16 31 36 39 40 43 44 53 57 64 65 69 86

  • Golden Number: 7

  • Double gold: 7 53

See also  Island of the Famous, Vera Gemma talks about Jeda: "Our deeply contested relationship"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

“What Happened on the Set Penny, Pierpaolo Spollon and Matilda Giuli”

February 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

McDonald’s arrives in the Metaverse area: you can order at home from virtual reality

February 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From nervousness to tears: Sulli clashes with Alex – VIP older brother

February 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Piercamillo Davigo will be interrogated for revealing official secrecy

February 18, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Beware the Superbonus: from today everything changes

February 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Thursday, February 17, 2022

February 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Few people know that baking soda is not only used for cooking and cleaning but also to help relieve the discomfort of this common health problem.

February 18, 2022 Karen Hines