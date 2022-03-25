Today’s horoscope, Friday, March 25: Beautiful surprises for Capricorn

Blackbeard Tower today, Friday 25 March 2022.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

You struggle to focus on professional lenses due to outside interference and circumstances. Before you act, make it clear. A sense of humor must be maintained in order to carry on with professional commitments and romantic relationships.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

The transit of the Moon to Capricorn is very interesting. After the quarrel, the partner apologizes to you and hugs you, confirming the sincerity of his feelings. Your boss makes some interesting proposals, and an unexpected amount lets you take off some whims.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

The absence of unfavorable heavenly passages makes you calm. Quiet integration, stimulating exchanges, beneficial experiences of cooperation with others. An excellent time for those in love and for those looking for intense and intoxicating sensations even outside their own backyard.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

The moon rows against you, robs you of your tactile, but Uranus plays in your favour. With a little luck you can catch up. Once you conquer your natural privacy, you will appreciate the stimulating effect of new friendships, both gentle and discreet.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Pride is a weakness, not a strength. It is a good idea to calmly admit the discomfort caused by certain memories or situations. Stay in touch with your mood: you will be more realistic and you will find a lot of solidarity.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

The Moon in Capricorn, supported by Uranus, allows you to understand all aspects of the problem and to say and do the right thing at the right time. Excellent day for departures, perfect for a great mountain hike. Peaceful atmosphere.

Balance. 23/9 – 22/10

The Moon in Capricorn puts you in serious embarrassment. If you are not sure whether to follow the “belly” or the head, you may be wasting time in reverse doubts. Distraction and a lack of focus lead to small problems: being late for appointments and missing things.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Moon and Jupiter, a successful combination that heralds the growth of ambitions and enthusiasm well positioned in your chances of success. Good opportunities at work, peaceful environment, comfortable relationships with others, restoration of psychophysical balance.

Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12

The good shape promoted by the Moon allows for the appropriate offerings of the season: sports, outdoor life and respect for your well-being. High intellectual performance. You will delve into the topics and work hard to find the right solutions.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

For those who are ready to welcome them, the day comes with beautiful surprises. Changes in attitudes and opinions are critical factors. Benefits, career advancement, and upcoming news, even if the environment puts the speaker at the wheel.

Fishbowl. 21/1 – 19/2

Performance in practice leaves something to be desired, but is positively influenced by the example of others, you will review your positions. Many opportunities for discussion and many discussions reinforced by insomnia and news.

Pisces 20/2 – 20/3

The Moon provides a point of reference for large-scale projects. Reserve logic that does not detract from happiness and humor. Work and study, living in a curious and enthusiastic spirit, will provide opportunities for success.

