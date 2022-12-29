Today’s horoscope December 29, 2022 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Today’s horoscope December 29, 2022: Here’s what Blackbeard predicted and how the positions and motions of the celestial bodies in relation to Earth will affect all signs.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

The Moon in your house conjunct Jupiter advises you to use your friendliness and all your tact to solve a delicate issue. The question is a reasonable answer is a compliment. If you ask with kind words, the other side … will answer.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

Even if someone manages to get over you, you won’t get upset at all and won’t give way to stress. Sooner or later you will definitely get to it. Knowing life cycles gives you an advantage that many don’t consider important, but it is!

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Under the influence of the Moon in Aries, you may be more impulsive, but this will help you not to take important business under your nose. Great ideas for a new activity. You can earn something more.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

You run into the stubbornness of a colleague who does not want to change his mind, despite the fact that you absolutely prove to him that you are right. Don’t worry too much and leave it to time. The truth always comes out sooner or later!

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

Reading a novel opens the doors of imagination. Traveling with your imagination leads you to discover distant worlds full of nostalgia. Face the possibility of a job interview calmly, reinforced by your preparation for it.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Do not think that some desires cannot be fulfilled a priori, or that you will simply block their course. You must have more confidence. Before the end of the year, you have to settle some matters that cannot be postponed anymore.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

It will be difficult today to express your feelings due to the lunar opposition. You’d prefer not to participate. Stay behind the lines without getting attacked. But by doing so, you will be missing out on many experiences.

The scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

Don’t feel safe from possible judgments. If you don’t want to leave anything to chance, aim for perfection, which is a hard goal to achieve. You can adapt to many situations, but not all. There is a limit you don’t want to cross.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

You are very inspiring both at work and at home, always wanting to add your creative touch. Thanks to the Moon in Aries! Show others that you know how to have fun, even while dealing with running a household.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

If you have to speak in front of many people, Venus conjunct Mercury will lend a hand. The words flow and caress the listeners. To someone who didn’t believe in your art style, show your work: they’ll be amazed.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

Falling into too many interests, you run the risk of missing out on important things that are not so much. Beware of superficiality. In a couple, don’t take anything for granted, or the other could do the same to you.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Before letting go, the Moon gives you harmonious relationships with Venus, Mercury, and Pluto. You have all the elements to make a great impression. If you want more amazing results, just put in a little effort every day, use your willpower!

