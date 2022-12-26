Today’s horoscope December 26, 2022 for all signs according to Blackbeard

Today’s horoscope December 26, 2022: Here’s what Blackbeard predicted and how the positions and motions of the celestial bodies in relation to Earth will affect all signs.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

With your sensitivity, there will be no problem understanding what the people around you need. This will earn you respect! The best moments are the ones when you can share your time together.

bull. 21/4 – 20/5

There is no point in arguing about the little things. It is best to let your partner or family choose. Watch out for the Moon’s dissonance with Uranus! You bought a beautiful dress and you can’t wait to wear it, do it without splurging too much.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

Energy is at its highest thanks to the Moon-Mars trine. Use it constructively to improve your daily life. If you have a few extra resources, it would be nice to be able to use it for the well-being of the family.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Unplug the phone and avoid stressful business calls. Dedicate yourself to your loved ones this Boxing Day. Your better half will thank you. Get rid of yesterday’s games. A cute game of bingo fills the afternoon on a wintry day.

Lion. 23/7 – 23/8

The rules of the chosen game were obvious, but someone might have taken advantage of them. It will be difficult to be patient, due to the lunar opposition. Finally, close one eye and the other as well. Wouldn’t it be nice to raise your voice in front of everyone?

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

The prepared lunch was excellent, but now someone will also have to clear and tidy the table. Of course, however, that desire is minimal! You are easily distracted and would rather carry on small talk than roll up your sleeves.

Weight scale. 9/23 – 10/22

I was able to get a good word out to everyone, thanks to Saleh Moon. Fun is guaranteed, boredom disappears in your company. Does your partner put everyone in charge of choosing which movie to watch? Not a problem!

The scorpion. 10/23 – 11/22

He will ask you for some small sacrifices. But because of the Moon rowing against you, it will not be easy to accept a compromise. Relatives and friends are in the spotlight, but in the end what a mess in the house! And you have a headache.

Sagittarius. 11/23 – 12/21

The lunar hexagram helps you express your feelings. Making a couple on fire is very easy, you just need to play a little. Take the time to take some time to be alone with the ones you love. He can only thank you.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Don’t make too many commitments, as you already have a lot of visits to do. Between one relative and another, there is not much time left to relax. Is the assortment of sweets already finished? You will have to fix it with a last minute recipe.

Aquarium. 1/21 – 2/19

Get rid of the inferiority complex of the Moon’s conjunction with Saturn, with a good dose of self-confidence. You have a thousand things to do, but the perfect Lunar harmony with Mars gives you the necessary speed.

Fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Your task is easy to implement. Not for that, you can’t do it without putting a little creativity and passion into it. It’s better this way. Don’t disappoint family members who want to include you in a group game. And the evening goes on.

