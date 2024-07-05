Today’s Gospel July 5, 2024: Matthew 9, 9-13 | Video Commentary

Let us listen and meditate on the Gospel of Friday, July 5, 2024, to begin this new day in the light of the Word of the Lord.

Here are some food for thought from today’s Gospel: “It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick.”

“Being a Christian does not make us infallible. Like Matthew the tax collector, each of us depends on the grace of the Lord despite our sins. We are all sinners, we all have sins.By calling Matthew, Jesus shows sinners that he does not look to their past, to their social condition, to external traditions, but opens up a new future for them.

Thirteenth Week in Ordinary Time – First Week of Psalms – Year B

From the Gospel of Matthew 9:9-13

At that time Jesus saw a man named Matthew sitting at the toll booth, and he said to him: “Follow me”And he rose up and followed him. And as he was reclining in the house, many tax collectors and sinners came and sat down with Jesus and his disciples.

When the Pharisees saw this, he said to his disciples, “How can your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?” When he heard this, he said,It is not the healthy who need a doctor, but the sick.Go and learn the meaning of: “I desire mercy, not sacrifices.” I did not come to call the righteous, but sinners.

The word of the Lord.

Praise God for Christ’s sake.

Pope Francis’ comment

“It’s the first Condition to be saved: Feeling in danger; the first condition for healing: feeling sick. And feeling like a sinner is the first condition for receiving this look of mercy. But let us think of the look of Jesus, so beautiful, so good, so merciful.

And when we pray, we also feel this look upon us; it is the look of love. A look of mercyThe look that saves us. Don’t be afraid.“.

source: Vatican News

Let’s listen to the Gospel video and Pope Francis’ commentary.