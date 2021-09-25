Today scattered clouds, Sunday 26 thunderstorms, Monday 27 Fog »ILMETEO.it

Cuneo, forecast for Saturday, September 25, 2021. Today is characterized by some scattered clouds, minimum temperature of 14 ° C, maximum of 20 ° C.

Cuneo weather forecast

Cuneo, Saturday 25 September: The day is characterized by general conditions of partly cloudy skies, a minimum temperature of 14 ° C and a maximum of 20 ° C. In detail: Pretty cloudy in the morning, quick showers in the afternoon, very cloudy or overcast in the evening. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 15 and will be 20 degrees Celsius, and the minimum will be 14 degrees Celsius at 4 pm, and the wind will be absent in the morning and weak in the afternoon from the east. About 5 km / h, in the evening it is weak coming from the southeast with a force of about 6 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 12 with a UV value of 1, which corresponds to 333 W/m2.

Sunday 26 September: Mostly a rainy day with a possibility of thunderstorms, minimum 16°C, max 21°C. Going into detail, we’ll have showers or thunderstorms in the morning, and thunderstorms and clearings in the afternoon and evening. The maximum temperature will be recorded tomorrow at 4 pm and will be 21 degrees Celsius, the minimum will be 16 degrees Celsius at 6 am, the lowest freezing point will be 3550 meters at 6 pm and the lowest snow level will be 3200 meters at 11 am. It will be weak from the east-northeast in the morning with a strength of about 5 km / h, in the afternoon weak from the east with a strength of about 3 km / h, in the evening weak from the north-east with intensity. About 6 km / h. The minimum visibility will be at 11 am and will be 2,510 metres. The highest solar intensity will be at 3 pm with a UV value of 3.1, which corresponds to 580 W / m2.

Monday 27 September: A day characterized by a fog in the morning, a temperature of not less than 15 ° C and not more than 21 ° C. In detail: Possible diffuse fog in the morning, scattered clouds pass through the rest of the day. During the day the maximum temperature will be 21°C at 5pm, while the minimum at 4am will be 15°C. The wind will be weak from the west in the morning with a strength of about 4 km / h, and in the afternoon it will be weak from the north-northeast, with a strength of about 2 km / h, and weak from the west and northwest in the west. In the evening with a force of about 5 km / h. Lowest visibility will be at 10 am and will be 50 metres. The highest solar energy intensity will be at 2 p.m. with a value of 1.8 UV rays, corresponding to 443 W/m2.

Tuesday 28 September: Daytime with passing clouds, minimum temperature of 15°C, maximum of 22°C. In particular we will have some scattered clouds in the morning and afternoon, no clouds in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature will be 22°C at 4pm, while the minimum at 7am will be 15°C. The wind will be weak in the morning coming from the north and north-east and its intensity is about 3 km / h, while in the afternoon it will be weak from the north-east with a strength of about 5 km / h and will be absent in the evening. The highest solar intensity will be at 2 pm with a UV value of 3.3, which corresponds to 604 W/m2.

