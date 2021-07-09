Today is clear, sunny and warm at the weekend »ILMETEO.it

Treviso, weather forecast for 7/9/2021. During the day, the sky is clear or partly cloudy, the minimum temperature is 19 °C and the maximum is 30 °C

Treviso weather forecast

Treviso, Friday 9 July: A good day is expected. During the day, the maximum temperature will be recorded at 4 pm and will be 30 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 19 degrees Celsius at 6 am. The wind will be weak in the morning from the west and northwest with its intensity around 3 km / h. , weak in the afternoon from the east and southeast with a force of about 3 km / h, absent in the evening. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 8.7, which corresponds to 976 W/m2.

Saturday 10 July: Mostly a clear and humid day, minimum 20 ° C, maximum 30 ° C. In detail: few clouds in the morning, clear and warm sky in the afternoon, no clouds in the evening. Tomorrow the maximum temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius at 4 pm, while the minimum at 5 am will be 20 degrees Celsius. The winds will be moderate in the morning coming from the northeast with a strength of approximately 24 km / h, and in the afternoon they are weak from the northeast, with a strength ranging between 10 km / h and 15 km / h, and weak from the northwest in the evening with a strength of about 5 km / h. . The highest solar intensity will be at 2 pm with a UV value of 8.3, which corresponds to 955 W/m2.

Sunday 11 July: A day characterized by warm, widespread sunlight, with a minimum of 19°C, a maximum of 32°C. In particular we will have clear skies in the morning, sun and heat in the afternoon, and fine weather in the evening. During the day the maximum temperature is recorded at 4 pm and will be 32 ° C, the minimum is 19 ° C at 6 am. The wind will be weak in the morning and afternoon coming from the north and northeast with intensity around 5 km / h, in the evening weak coming From the northeast with an intensity of about 6 km / h. The highest solar intensity will be at 1 p.m. with a UV value of 8.6, which corresponds to 970 W/m2.

Monday 12th July: Daytime with partly cloudy or cloudy skies, at least 20°C, maximum 32°C. Going into detail, we’ll have scattered clouds in the morning, scattered sun and heat in the afternoon, and a few clouds in the evening. During the day there will be a maximum temperature of 32°C at 4pm, while the minimum at 6am will be 20°C. The wind will be weak in the morning from the east, with a strength of about 10 km / h, while the rest of the day will be weak from the southeast with a strength of about 10 km / h. The highest solar intensity at 1 p.m. will have a value of 8.4 UV rays, which corresponds to 960 W/m2.

More details and updates on the page Treviso weather