June 16, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Today Hail Modena Apennines: Accumulates up to 20 cm - Weather

Today Hail Modena Apennines: Accumulates up to 20 cm – Weather

Noah French June 16, 2022 1 min read

Modena, 15 June 2022 – One of the biggest and strongest Sleet In High Madonna Appennines, from High Freignano (Fumalpo And BivbelogoTo Wally Dragon (Frasinoro, montifiorino And Palagano) At 8 pm the regional network detected 61 mm of rainfall Simon, At 32 LikeIn the downstream municipalities 20 to 30 mm, other intense rainfall returned.

TO Bivbelogo There are no exceptionally large grains in the Dragon Valley (grains like half the palm of one hand). The Accumulations 20 cm Brings a look to the country Mid-winter.

Rain And the accumulation of hail has created the problem Rotation On all roads of the ridge, various Flood Foundations, Stores and Floors.

They also happened Darkening Electricity, Telephone Network and Internet. Several cars were damaged And a large number of trees, interventions Firefighters For the insecure.

RB And Civil Defense Posted today ‘Yellow’ weather warningFor normal review, region-wide, Temporary Strong intensity too. Just the bracket Bad weatherTomorrow’s weather, Emilia Romagna will return clearly with peaks throughout Hot Even on weekends.

Hail in Modena, 15 June 2022, photos

Day to day weather forecast

See also  Ellen DeGeneres: Your talk show is losing half of its audience

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Bt, Luigi Marino leads HR for Europe, US and South America

June 15, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Omigron 5, Symptoms and Infections. Variation scares: “Possible summer peak in Italy”

June 15, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Extreme levels of flood danger were announced in Montana and Yellowstone Park.

June 15, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Today Hail Modena Apennines: Accumulates up to 20 cm – Weather

June 16, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

2500€ plus 300€, the new double gift from the government, without ISEE

June 16, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Also the face of soap operas in the cast

June 16, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Cancer, there is a food to be completely avoided: it is on everyone’s table

June 16, 2022 Karen Hines