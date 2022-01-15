Toning the legs and buttocks is a goal for many, but you often give up on targeted exercises from the start. Perhaps you think it is too difficult or too time-consuming.

In fact, even just 5 minutes a day can help strengthen your body. It is an example of that this exercise For the buttocks that few people know about, even if they are not suitable for everyone. On the other hand, the exercise we are talking about now is simpler and can be performed safely at home, all you need is a mat and comfortable clothes.

To strengthen your legs and butt muscles and improve your balance, this simple exercise that you can do at home will help you

An ideal yoga exercise to strengthen the legs, buttocks and balance training is Ardha Chandrasana or half-moon pose. This pose requires you to rest on one leg.

To do this, start standing with your arms and feet parallel. Once you have chosen your support leg, inhale deeply and exhale with your torso forward. Lean down until the hand on the same side as the supporting leg touches the ground on the outside of the foot. Even if you can’t rest your hand completely, that’s okay, the important thing is that it can provide support in maintaining balance.

As you bend forward, raise the other leg by opening the pelvis and grasping the foot of the hammer. The support will be firm and active to support the weight of the body. Extend the arm up from the side of the raised leg, and open the chest wide.

The arms will be on an imaginary line perpendicular to the floor.

The quadriceps on the floor will be active to maintain balance, while the raised leg, which is also well active, will see the strengthening of the buttocks. Keep your abdominal muscles active, too.

Look at the raised hand. Maintain and repeat the position on both sides.

How to make half moon mode without errors and some differences

Let’s see how to do the half-moon pose without making mistakes and some simpler or more complex variations.

First of all, always pay attention to your body before moving on to each subsequent movement. It is important to stay focused to make sure you are in balance and not making any sudden movements. To do this, keep the leg slightly bent on the floor if necessary. Also, make sure to keep your hips and chest wide open.

The gaze should follow the raised hand, but only if the area cervical She is relaxed, otherwise she looks down to earth.

If you feel confident and balanced, change position by lifting the arm off the floor and extending it toward the thigh of the raised leg.

