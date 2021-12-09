To reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, it is essential to limit this common food found in large quantities in one of the favorite foods of Italians.

Unfortunately, every year we see multiple deaths from Cardiovascular disease. According to the World Health Organization, about 85% of deaths in the world are attributed to these problems. However, it must be borne in mind that most of these deaths can be avoided if we pay attention to several factors. A sedentary lifestyle, improper diet, and excessive use of tobacco and alcohol can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

To reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, it is necessary to limit this common food that is present in large quantities in one of the favorite foods of Italians. Speaking of nutrition, we must understand that everything we get into our body can bring both good and bad substances.

Taking vitamins, minerals, fiber and anything else that can support our bodies just fine. But if we abuse foods or unhealthy foods, in the long run, they may lead to diseases and phenomena that are dangerous to our health.

To reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes, it is necessary to limit common foods that are present in large quantities in one of the favorite foods of Italians.

According to the World Health Organization, one of the The food to be eaten in moderation, with a maximum of 5 grams per day, is salt. We often eat foods that go far beyond the recommended amount without even realizing it.

Let’s take as an example a simple Margherita pizza, one of the Italian favorites. Although in the latter we found many useful substances, it is also true that an average pizza of 250/300g contains about 2g of sodium.

Bearing in mind that 2 grams of sodium equals about 5 grams of table salt, the daily limit has been reached with a simple pizza. Not to mention adding other foods on the pizza, like pork, for example. Here the recommended dose will be exceeded.

With this we do not mean that we should no longer eat pizza, but that we should be careful about what we assume and try to adjust ourselves accordingly. Awareness of what foods contain and the dangers that a particular food can bring will definitely help us live healthier.

Another tip is to prepare yourself for a delicious meal Homemade pizzaIn this way we can also improve the dose of the amount of salt in it.

