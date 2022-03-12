To reduce the consumption of Russian gas, Europe is importing coal from Russia: in recent days, loads to Germany, the United Kingdom and Latvia

How do we reduce Accreditation From Russian gas? By importing coal from Russia. as he writes BloombergAnd the Europe’s plan to cut gas use from Moscow by two-thirds by the end of the year pushes industries to rely on fossil sources The most polluting of all: Moreover, it is obtained from Russia itself, thanks to the fact that the import ban does not concern – as yet – the main sources of energy. The business newspaper explains that even if prices are rising, energy production from leftover coal Much cheaper From doing it via gas: Last week, the continent burned 51% more coal than it did in the same period last year, according to data from the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy. At the same time, the demand for gas decreased.

But Russia is too The largest supplier of coal To Western countries: In 2020, at least a third of imports came from there. Due to the country’s economic isolation, brokers are trying to turn to other two sources such as Colombia, Australia, Indonesia, South Africa or the United States. But in recent days, it has been proven that ships laden with coal from Russia left for GermanyThe Latvia and the United kingdom: On March 3, a cargo of 30 thousand tons departed from the port of Murmansk (on the Barents Sea) to Belfastreveal Bloomberg Citing navigation data provided by Markura.