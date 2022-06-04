June 4, 2022

To avoid spies or those insistently calling, here's how to hide your last access and not be seen online on WhatsApp

Gerald Bax June 4, 2022 2 min read

In a world as highly interconnected as the one we live in, people are almost always available. Especially since the arrival of WhatsApp, you can rarely say that you are truly alone. However, you may not want to respond to messages from one or more contacts or you may not have enough time to respond to them. However, sometimes, the desire to avoid occurs is the desire to avoid the spies watching their last arrival.

If you don’t feel like it Prevent these people by using the appropriate setting Or you can’t, you should try to figure out how you are not being seen on the internet. The way to do this is very simple and consists of hiding your last login. The latter usually appears at the top of the chat screen. Specifically, under the name with which the owner of the device saved the contact, the address book. By following some of the simple steps that we will explain, you will prevent others from seeing your last login.

Accessing application settings

The first step to avoid appearing online on WhatsApp is just that. To access settings on Android devices, tap on the three dots in the top right and then on the entry of the same name. On mobile phones running the operating system iOS Just click on the wheel at the bottom right.

To avoid spies or those insistently calling, here’s how to hide your last access and not be seen online on WhatsApp

Once you do that, all that’s left is to access the account settings and then the privacy settings. For that, click on Last Access and then on None. This will prevent anyone from seeing your last login. The only downside is that, unfortunately, you will no longer be able to see if other people are online.

If you intend to make yourself virtually invisible to the app, it is also recommended to disable read notifications. It will also allow you View other people’s stories without them knowing.

