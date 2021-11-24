The bills seem to go up all the time and the cold season certainly doesn’t help the savings. Electricity and gas pay tens if not hundreds of euros every month, eroding our hard-earned salaries and pensions.

Alternatively, to improve your bill situation and save money, there are a few precautions that can help, particularly in the use of household appliances. In particular, it will be useful to change very old models with a lower power class, but they can be quite expensive.

For this reason, it is necessary to know a series of tricks to use the devices in the best possible way to avoid unnecessary waste of energy.

To avoid paying a very high bill, this is the mistake to avoid with a vacuum cleaner but many do it all the time

Among all the devices, theVacuum Cleaner It is perhaps the most exploited because it is an excellent ally for daily and weekly cleaning. However, many use it inadvertently making a mistake that can increase their total bill.

This is a function that many vacuum cleaners have, namely the turbo function. Even if it is present, it is best to avoid it if it is not really needed. In fact, if on the one hand it allows you to vacuum more powerfully, on the other hand it causes a huge waste of energy which affects your bill.

In normal cases, this functionality is not actually required. The best is to use it only in severe cases, such as on carpets or floors filled with wool and pet hair. Even in these situations, try the classic function first and switch to the turbo function only if the desired effect is not achieved.

Other tips to save on your bill

However, there are other ways to use the vacuum cleaner smartly. For example, knowing the contract with the electricity supplier well is useful in deciding when to clean. In fact, the rate may be lower at times.

Always for the same reason, it is advisable to compare the prices suggested by different suppliers. You can find better generic offer or flash offers that will allow you to get discount or other benefits.

Finally, consider buying a new energy-efficient vacuum cleaner that may be beneficial in the long run.

