Tiziano Ferro invites Gerardina Trovado to America and…

Ticiano Ferro commented on a post by the actress on social media Valentina PersiaIn which he appears alongside the singer-songwriter Gerardina Trovado. The invitation to join him in America did not go unnoticed.

“I didn’t hug you tight because I was afraid of hurting you…
I saw more than I thought…
We need hands to lift us up when we stumble, I found them, I hope you get many good hands too, sweet pure heart…
“Open that drawer, shake off the cobwebs…America isn’t that far away”.”

A message with a comment Ticiano Ferro.

“So I’m in America, come on”

In 1993, Gerardina Trovado he sang”America is not so far away” Al Sanremo FestivalBut his American dream never really came true.

Recently, the Sicilian singer-songwriter returned to the limelight with a video TikTok It evoked great unity. Definitely support Ticiano Ferro That is very important. Among others, singer-songwriter Latin He is working on a project that includes several duets. That will also be a component Gerardina Trovado? After social feedback, collaboration is not excluded.

Both artists can participate in it Sanremo 2025. Titian can be introduced inAriston, when Gerardina There seems to be some potential for the label’s interest CarouselIt was relaunched in 2024 Festival i Rich and poor.

