Time-limited citizenship income and the “soft” path for people who are able to work

Regarding citizenship income, the government is tightening its belt and while Labor Minister Calderoni assures that the interventions will be gradual, it is reported that the majority of the center-right is considering further stressing the benefits that will be included in the budget law: reducing subsidies from eight to seven months 2023 to provide about 200 million euros to be used for other needs. This was learned from executive sources as the Minister of Labor once again outlines the outlines of the 2023 maneuver.

“We don’t want to interfere with an ax, but we find concrete solutions to ensure that those who are able to work, with aids such as training, retraining and qualified mentoring, can do so over time,” Marina Calderone emphasizes in a video message at Fdi. Thus, time-based benefits for those who can be employed and then employment pathways by encouraging “a public and private union – explains Calderon – ensuring that even private subjects can help us place as many people as possible.”

“We did not want to intervene with an ax but to find concrete solutions to ensure that those who are able to work, and who need support in any case, can do so over time. Of the more than 1 million households that receive basic income, in fact, the number of people who We can hire them less than the 660,000 people originally identified,” he continued.

Calderón reiterated the government’s commitment to vetting beneficiaries, noting that in the first 10 months of 2022, about 300,000 applications for basic income were rejected. The Minister of Labor and Social Policies explained that “250,000 persons who are not resident in Italy or who have not submitted truthful self-certifications”.

From today’s news it has been reported that 8 people have been reported among residents and residents of Mugello who were unnecessarily received basic income by the Carabinieri at Scarperia station (Florence): these are five men and three women including: a 64-year-old Italian, originally from Rome, and allegedly that he received €10,500 without justification; receiving €9,000 from another 64-year-old, originally from Palermo; 3,000 euros for the 41-year-old Nigerian; The co-defendant would have unnecessarily received undue benefits for a fee of between €240 and €1,500.