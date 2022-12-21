Time is running out now

December 21, 2022

Over the past few years, digital terrestrial has now become the standard for all television sets, replacing what used to be called analog transmission.

Today December 21st in particular marks a very important date to mark on our calendar, as it marks the transition from the old digital Earth signal to the new digital Earth signal.

In this case, in fact, the MPEG-2 encoding (currently in force) has been decommissioned, to be completely and integratedly replaced by the new encoding introduced recently, ie MPEG-4. Obviously, there is nothing new for those who have already solved the problem for some time (by replacing their old TVs with newer devices, such as the smart TVs mentioned above), while those who are still left with TVs from years ago will practically have to do this. The case is making the necessary “technological leap”.

If you find yourself in this situation, what should you do in this situation? In this case, it is enough to purchase a TV that is necessarily compatible with The new DVB T2 HEVC-10 standard: Otherwise, within a couple of days, the channels that broadcast in SD (that is, low definition, as opposed to digital terrestrial, which broadcast high definition content) will be permanently turned off, and therefore it will not be possible to see them.

This technological step is really important, and the new standard that has been presented for some time now will allow a further increase in quality, both from a visual point of view and from a definition in general. In addition, it will also allow the release of Frequencies 694-790MHz (commonly referred to as “Band 700”), which is required for all mobile services in 5G, the new mobile connectivity standard.

required requirements

The transition from MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 was already done yesterday, and from today on we will have the possibility to view digital channels of terrestrial, in cases where we have compatible decoder with the recently introduced new standard or alternatively one The latest generation of smart TVs (Probably purchased within the last 10 years).

Remember that in these cases it is often useful to reset the channels (even in automatic mode), in order to see all the currently available HD channels.

Unfortunately, there is no reward currently available for the purchase of a TV, which recently expired on November 12th. We just have to wait for the next few months, hoping for a new reward that we can access.

