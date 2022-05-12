May 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Tim-Open Fiber, Agreement Worth Over 200 Million For White Areas

Tim-Open Fiber, Agreement Worth Over 200 Million For White Areas

Karen Hines May 13, 2022 1 min read

The commercial agreement signed between Tim (via Fibercop) and Open Fiber is worth over 200 million which will allow A wholesale company led by Mario Rossetti to access a mix of infrastructure – Between those above and those near the houses – to Push infrastructure to white areas to avoid duplication.

As predicted in recent days by CorCom, there are no critical issues with Kkr: The US fund, which owns 37.5% of Fibercop shares, gave Approval of the agreement during the Board of Directors today. TheThe commercial agreement, although separated from the individual TLC network plan, is nonetheless considered important: Fibercop and Open Fiber “enemies” become partners and represent the agreement The first step towards finalizing a fixed network asset integration plan, the so-called newco network.

The memo between Tim and CDP (Open Fiber’s major shareholder with 60% and Tim’s stake with approximately 10%) aims to “initiate negotiations with a view to arriving at the text of a Memorandum of Understanding intended to define the objectives, perimeter, structure, key evaluation criteria and criteria related to the integration project,” Tim announced in a memorandum dated April 2. The agreement was scheduled to be signed on April 30 And after the start of the commercial agreement today between Fibercop and Open Fiber e According to CorCom, that’s expected within days.

See also  Intesa Sanpaolo and Semi di Vita promote the (re)Abilita - Economia . project

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kyriakides, a close agreement for modified vaccines – Economy

May 12, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Good news for PostePay holders: they will get 300 euros per month

May 12, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How tax assessments work and how many years it can take for Inland Revenue to pay taxes

May 12, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Ukraine, Troy: Every effort for peace, even the Biden-Putin connection

May 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Tim-Open Fiber, Agreement Worth Over 200 Million For White Areas

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Eurovision, Achilles Lauro shocked, but he is still outside the final – Culture and Entertainment

May 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Food can be grown on the moon, paving the way for humans to colonize space

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines