TikTok makes us waste time according to Google Play Store stats

without app third parts, yours smart phone It would be much less useful. You may have downloaded dozens of cool apps and games on your apps Iphone, Be it free downloads or paid services. If you are wondering if you Collection from a program matches those of other Android users around the world, the answer would probably be yes, at least if the latest stats about the most popular downloads from Play Store indicative.

sensor tower It released the latest analysis of app downloads on the App Store and Play Store for the first quarter of 2022, showing some of the most popular selections from both digital stores around the world. Between January 1 and March 31, 2022, consumers downloaded 37 billion apps, 28.3 billion of which came from the Play Store. This is a 1.1 percent increase over the same thing interval from the previous year.

TikTok is the most popular app on both Android and iOS

In terms of individual app downloads, tik tok It remains the most popular app on both platforms, exceeding 3.5 billion Download Totals: the only app no Half To do so yet. Since the beginning of 2018, everyone’s favorite time-waster has received more Download than any other service.

When you focus specifically on play store, Things become more interesting. Instagram is the most downloaded app in the world. tik tok It is the most app plural In the United States and Europe, while photo sharing service Half Claims first place in Asia. Many of the top five are shared across regions: Facebook, The WhatsApp, For example, it is displayed in most lists, although the popular messaging service has always been replaced by Facebook Messenger in the United States of America.

The games They tend to follow similar patterns. Garena Free Fire was the most downloaded game in the world, especially in Asia. Count Masters top the charts in the US while Subway Surfers prevailed in Europe. Candy Crush, PUBG Mobile And roblox game It was among the best known names among the best downloads in the world. Games are still the most popular category on the Play Store, with nearly 10 billion downloads more than Gadgets and Entertainment.