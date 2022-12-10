Tigotà is looking for employees throughout Italy, how to apply

Job offer, it is the Tigotà chain of stores that is looking for salespeople, beauty consultants and people who replenish products on the shelves. But that’s not all, here’s how to discover all the available functions.

It is an important Italian company dealing with home and personal care products. There are more than 700 available places distributed throughout the Italian territory. How to apply?

The Extensive distribution chains And the franchise They are looking for dedicated staff who are continuously trained directly on the job. New vacancies are of interest to qualified and willing people even without any experience in the beauty sector.

Tejuta looks good 136 new employees It is distributed at points of sale in every part of Italy. Let’s see what are some of the shops where people are looking for employees such as Conegliano (TV), Casalecchio di Reno and San Benedetto del Tronto (AP).

Open back office and anti-shoplifting jobs Teguta

The brand that belongs to the company Gotthard SpaAnd the TejutaOn the official website there is a section “Work with us”, which provides various job opportunities. Among the proposals is an offer for a Padua store where we are looking for a commercial back office employee who will be offered a fixed term contract. For this position, it is essential that you have a degree in Economics and have 2 years of experience in the same position.

Tigotà is looking for an employee Anti-theft security For the shop located in Modena. The ideal candidate must have a diploma in order to have access to choices and be reliable. It is a requirement of preference that you have experience in the same job but even those who do not have this experience can apply for the proposed job. All other job offers are available on the site Tejuta Which can be easily accessed from a computer or smartphone.

Once you have selected the ideal job for your person, simply submit the application by clicking on the button candidates By registering and entering your resume, after these simple steps you just have to wait for the call for an interview. The positions in demand are not only those of product supply, cashier and beauty consultant but many other professional figures are also sought. If you are looking for a file fixed place or a part time jobthis might be the right opportunity for you.