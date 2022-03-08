Tiger Woods Golf Hall of Fame – Sports – Other Sports

Tiger Woods enters the Hall of Fame. There were no doubts about his entry. The only unknown was when this would happen. Well, the answer has arrived. The coronation will take place on Wednesday, March 9th, on the eve of The Players Championship, in the presence of the best players in the world.

A great salute to the player who made, without a doubt, the biggest change in the history of stone golf. And it doesn’t matter if Jack Nicklaus holds the record in the big business. And some records, such as those of virgins, which were beaten, also have no weight. Tiger Woods has taken golf to a different level in terms of both following and income.

If today TPC boasts a premium prize pool of $20,000,000 that will benefit all players in the competition, the credit goes to a large portion of The Cat. Global Home” for Ponte Vedra Beach. Woods will be awarded alongside former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchim, and Susie Maxwell Burning, a former American professional with 11 LPGA Tour victories (figure including 4 Majors, 3 of which have made it to the Championships). US Women’s Open.). With them, Marion Hollins would also be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, one of the pioneers in women’s golf, who died of cancer on August 27, 1944 at the age of 51.

Phil Mickelson will be, after controversy with the PGA Tour, the big absentee from The Players Championship. But awaiting his (not full-time) return to the “Green,” Woods is preparing to enter more golf history by inducting him into the Hall of Fame.

This is clearly not the first recognition of a player considered among the best golfers of all time, as well as the best player of the modern era. In his twenty-year career, he won 110 professional championships, including 15, making him the most successful player in history; He has held the number one position in the OWG World Rankings for a total of 683 weeks, including 281 consecutive weeks (from June 12, 2005 to October 30, 2010), and is the only golfer to win all four majors of the modern era during one year (between 2000 and 2001). ).

In 2014, he became the first athlete in the world to cross $1 billion in winnings and sponsorships. In 2019, US President Donald Trump awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the USA.