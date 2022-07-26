July 26, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Thus, Juventus Allegri against Barcelona. Pogba, shall I consult in Europe?

Mirabelle Hunt July 26, 2022 2 min read

Sent to Dallas – Everything is ready at home Juventus to challenge against Barcelona It is scheduled for tonight in Dallas (but in Italy the night will be: 2:30 AM). At the Crescent Hotel, which hosts the team, the binconeri allow themselves a few moments of relaxation. makini – who grew up in Dallas – greets some old friends and leaders of local clubs, cheerful He walks and takes some pictures with the fans. The coach will have to dispense with Paul Pogba, who will undergo surgery to resolve the problem of the outer meniscus of the knee and could return to Europe for a consultation.

Watch the video

Juve, who will face Barcelona: In front of Vlahovic with Di Maria and Ken

exercise

The coach was already thinking about training: in Los Angeles he tried 4-3-3 with Chesney between the poles, a 4-line defense with Cuadrado, Bonucci, Bremer and Pellegrini. In midfield is McKinney, Locatelli and one between Fagioli (recovering from a groin strike) and Sulley. Offensive trident with Di Maria, Vlahovic and Kane. Bremer will enjoy his first big European challenge. Szczesny will try to prevent his friend Lewandowski from scoring his first goal for Blaugrana against him, and Vlahovic will try to score his first goal of the season. In the second half, a complete change was made with the under-23 player on the field instead of the big names.

See also  Here is the Oaktree Empire. The fund is already working in sports with Cayenne, Swansea and NEPA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The history of preppy style from its origins to new men’s fashion trends

July 26, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Premier Padel, a record week at Roland Garros

July 26, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

What an attack from the former president

July 25, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

3 min read

Indonesia between China and America. The Indo-Pacific chessboard is moving

July 26, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Construction Bonuses Instructions for Deductions in the 2022 Tax Return

July 26, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Salento: Elisa at Lido Venere (Pesculose) at sea with the family. At the end of the day: “I’m tired but happy”

July 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Space, the Italia Space Venture Fund was created for innovative companies and specialized funds

July 26, 2022 Karen Hines