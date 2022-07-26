Thus, Juventus Allegri against Barcelona. Pogba, shall I consult in Europe?

Sent to Dallas – Everything is ready at home Juventus to challenge against Barcelona It is scheduled for tonight in Dallas (but in Italy the night will be: 2:30 AM). At the Crescent Hotel, which hosts the team, the binconeri allow themselves a few moments of relaxation. makini – who grew up in Dallas – greets some old friends and leaders of local clubs, cheerful He walks and takes some pictures with the fans. The coach will have to dispense with Paul Pogba, who will undergo surgery to resolve the problem of the outer meniscus of the knee and could return to Europe for a consultation.
exercise
The coach was already thinking about training: in Los Angeles he tried 4-3-3 with Chesney between the poles, a 4-line defense with Cuadrado, Bonucci, Bremer and Pellegrini. In midfield is McKinney, Locatelli and one between Fagioli (recovering from a groin strike) and Sulley. Offensive trident with Di Maria, Vlahovic and Kane. Bremer will enjoy his first big European challenge. Szczesny will try to prevent his friend Lewandowski from scoring his first goal for Blaugrana against him, and Vlahovic will try to score his first goal of the season. In the second half, a complete change was made with the under-23 player on the field instead of the big names.
