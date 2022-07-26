Thus, Juventus Allegri against Barcelona. Pogba, shall I consult in Europe?

Sent to Dallas – Everything is ready at home Juventus to challenge against Barcelona It is scheduled for tonight in Dallas (but in Italy the night will be: 2:30 AM). At the Crescent Hotel, which hosts the team, the binconeri allow themselves a few moments of relaxation. makini – who grew up in Dallas – greets some old friends and leaders of local clubs, cheerful He walks and takes some pictures with the fans. The coach will have to dispense with Paul Pogba, who will undergo surgery to resolve the problem of the outer meniscus of the knee and could return to Europe for a consultation.