Thunderstorms and wind in affected areas. After the heat is over

Bologna, 25 August 2024 – Il The only one His Hours Are Numbered: For those who have wondered how long in recent days African heatThe answer comes with aYellow weather warning For storms coming to Emilia Romagna. “For that day Monday, August 26 – we read in the bulletinArbey Favorable conditions are expected for the development of strong thunderstorms, with potential associated impacts and damage.”

Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Emilia Romagna on Monday August 26

So the week starts from one A new wave of bad weather. “Storms – Continued Note – will be more prevalent in the mid-western part of the region and more intense during the afternoon hours. In the mid-western hilly and mountainous region, Thunderstorm events Currents can produce occasional landslides and rapid increases in hydrometric levels on a small scale”.

Most affected areas

So there will be areas that are more affected by bad weather Plains of Modena and Reggio Emilia; The mountainous region and the central Emilian mountains and all Piacenza-Parma areaFrom plains to mountains. Deteriorating weather conditions will occur during the day, with storms extending over the plains in the afternoon and as per forecasts, they More intense in the evening. A wave of bad weather is also characterized Winds of strong intensity In stormy areas. The minimum temperature will remain constant between 21 and 24 degrees, while the maximum temperature will fall between 29 and 32 degrees.

Forecast for Tuesday, August 27

Tuesday will also be a marked day Bad weather in Emilia Romagna Possible thunderstorms. The sky is irregularly cloudy, with heavy rainfall during the day in reliefs including the central-eastern sector and thundershowers. A lull of events in the afternoon. The temperature will drop slightly: Minimum 20 to 22 degrees, maximum 28 to 31 degrees.

Tendency from Wednesday 28th to Saturday 31st August

After bad weather, Good weather should return on Wednesday. “The return of the high pressure field in the Mediterranean basin – we read in the Arbe regional weather forecast – will determine a stable and sunny climate in our region for the entire period considered (Wednesday to Saturday, Ed.). The temperature is rising slightly and gradually Maximum values ​​should be 32/33 degrees”

“Advancement in weather conditions Wednesday 28 Avoid the risk of thunderstorms in Emilia-Romagna with mostly clear skies – explains

Ambro meteorologist Roberto Nanni -, except in the Apennine sections during the hottest hours of the day. The last few days leading us to the end of August will confirm the prevailing anticyclonic conditions The temperature will rise to 30/32 degrees”.

What will the weather be like during the last weekend of August and the beginning of September?

“During the weekend of August 31/September 1 – Nanni explains – the Atlantic currents may return to the north with a disturbance that could bring thunderstorms. The tropics may be affected. Variations according to storms So the weather is more erratic but less overall It should not change significantly during the week. Even the trend for In early September While no major surges will be seen at least for the first week, the most likely modeling projections suggest a continuation of high pressure over the Mediterranean with local instability conditions with only prevailing diurnal evolution. Temperatures are always above average – concludes the expert -, but above all, with less significant values ​​due to the gradual weakening of the sun’s radiation: due to the decrease in the hours of light and the greater gradient of its radiation”.

