Thunderstorms and low temperatures on the weekends

Say goodbye to the heat and stop the summer. At least the hottest. In the coming days, Milan is preparing for a real holiday with summer: especially between Friday and Saturday there will be a sharp drop in temperatures, accompanied by rain and thunderstorms. This is the weather forecast for 3B METEO.

Wednesday and Thursday will instead be two preliminary days and are usually summer days – explains the meteorologist from 3B METEOAndrea Colombo – With thermometer at 28-30°C but without heat conditions. The weekend change will give an almost final blow to summer, at least “hot summer”, summer of tropical days with 25°C at night and 33-35°C during the day.

The last week of August will move the Lombard capital towards a cooler period. Indeed, the hot fans will be decisively sent back to very low latitudes and it is unlikely that they will be able to return to Lombardy. Moreover, new currents from the north are expected from Monday, August 30, which will be accompanied by a brighter sky than Saturday 28, when, in fact, showers will occur.