Throw a banana to Richarlison

Paris France) – Brazil swept 5-1 The friendly match that was held in the Princes’ Garden in Paris with Tunisia. To make the news, however, more than the result obtained by the Seleção – With Danilo on the pitch from 1′, Ibanez took charge in the second half and Bremer for 90 minutes on the bench. – Thanks to Ravenha’s double, goals from Richarlison and Neymar from the penalty spot and former Fiorentina Pedro, this was what happened before kick-off and on the occasion of the second goal of the national team Golden Green. In the first case, Brazil, now wearing the blue jersey, walked down the field carrying and then unfurling an anti-racism banner with the words “Without our black players, we wouldn’t have stars on our shirtsBut then, during the match, Attendance in the stands The Parisian stadium, mostly Tunisian fans, At the age of nineteen he threw a banana at Richarlison, Who was at that moment celebrating with his colleagues the goal of the new feature, after the momentary equalizer for Al-Tibi. Soon things “rained” on him, including a banana. The striker felt a wave of indignation but then returned to his teammates. The match in Paris was also halted for a short period due to the laser targeting the players of coach Tite A stadium spokesperson should have made a plea to stop such behaviour. Last week, the Brazilian national team defended another striker, Vinicius Junior, who was subjected to racist chants during the Madrid derby match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Spanish criminal justice has opened an investigation.