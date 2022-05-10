Three points in the comeback against Aston Villa player Gerrard

Birmingham, UK) – The Liverpool Overcomes the obstacle represented by former Stephen Gerard And Coutinho And outperforms 2-1 on the return Aston Villa in recovery The thirty-third day of the English Premier League: I Matip At 6′ H mani In the 65th minute to respond to the initial advantage signed by Villains Douglas Lewis At 3′, allowing the Reds to temporarily reach 86 points Manchester Top of the standings, albeit with another game: The Nationals will actually play on Wednesday night in the first leg against Wolverhampton.

Primary bench for Salahwith Klopp relying on Diaz, Mane and Jota, while on the other side the former Coutinho He was called in to support the attacking couple formed by Ings and Watkins. leaveAston Villa It is aggressive and surprising LiverpoolNot a minute goes by for Allison beats himself to return Watkins’ shot from a good position. Thirty seconds later, team Steven Gerrard Benefit: is Douglas Louise To beat his fellow Reds goalkeeper, confirming Roma’s previous refusal with a header. However, van Dijk and his colleagues immediately wake up, and already at 6′ they find an equal goal: it is Matip To solve a problem in the area after a short block by Martinez, signing 1-1. The goal revitalized Klopp’s team, which in the 19th minute came close to supremacy mani: Senegalese head ends, though. At 30 ‘The Reds lose Fabinho through injury (Inside Henderson), and in the 43rd minute they came close to scoring again Jones That adheres to the limit of Martinez. Ready to start in the second half and Alexandre-Arnold touched the crosshairs with a free kick, but in the 64th minute the match turned: Luis Dias concentrates the ball and chain, enters the area and shoots the ball to the head maniThe number 10 is good at scoring his fifteenth goal in the league. at 70 minutes Salah enters the field He becomes dangerous immediately, but Martinez is good at stopping him on the way out, but the final thrill of the match gives him Ings who overtakes Alisson in the 85th minute with a great right but is caught offside by the referee: it ends 2-1, with Liverpool temporarily arriving at Manchester City in foreground.