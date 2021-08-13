August 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Three other products pulled from the supermarket

Three other products pulled from the supermarket

Karen Hines August 13, 2021 2 min read

Another bad news for consumers, new food products of the same brand are on the shelves due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

the web

L ‘ethylene oxide It has become a consumer’s nightmare. Several products have been pulled from supermarket shelves in recent weeks due to the presence of the harmful HHC. The warning is not over, on the contrary resume stronger This never. The Ministry of Health has imposed a precautionary recall of several of the three product groups Dolci del Castello belonging to Dolciaria Val d’Enza Spa.

What are the infringing products?

The list of products withdrawn by the Ministry of Health begins with Sweet apple pie for the castle. The parts affected are 1L075 expiring September 30, 2021, 1 L092 expiring October 30, 2021, 1 L124 expiring October 30, 2021, 1 L148 expiring December 15, 2021 and 1 L180 expiring January 15, 2022. Packages are 400g.

Another product is Crispy pie with blueberries and blackberries. The batch in question is No. 1L169, expiring January 30, 2022. The package is 500 grams. Finally, the third article that consumers will need to pay attention to is Forest fruit cake. Lots 1L075 expiring September 30, 2021, 1L092 expiring October 30, 2021, 1L124 expiring November 30, 2021, 1L148 expiring December 15, 2021 and 1L180 expiring January 15, 2022.

Read also >>> Ethylene oxide is now on red alert: it’s not being called often

What consumers should do

Anyone who has purchased one or more packages of infringing products must never consume them Return it to the point of sale. Thus it can be reimbursed by the seller immediately, who in turn can claim compensation from the manufacturer. We remind you that products of the Dolci del Castello brand have not been withdrawn solely due to the possible presence of ethylene oxide. Same fate befell Yogurt, marshmallows, vegetable preparations e Many other articles. Checking the list is important because ethylene oxide, if ingested, can cause severe allergic reactions Or have neurological and degenerative effects.

READ  INPS, Unemployed Women Reward 2021: Requirements and How to Apply - GUIDE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Saving one hundred euros on water bills – Chronicle

August 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

What do you do now to return to all functions

August 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Postepay, purchases are blocked if Web Security is not activated

August 12, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Three other products pulled from the supermarket

August 13, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Singer and actress Claudia Grimaz has passed away at the age of 51: farewell to the bright and always smiling artist

August 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

5 unemployed employees already closed on August 20 – Targatocn.it

August 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Teams and drivers without a green pass, Monza and Misano in danger

August 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt