Three other products pulled from the supermarket

Another bad news for consumers, new food products of the same brand are on the shelves due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

L ‘ethylene oxide It has become a consumer’s nightmare. Several products have been pulled from supermarket shelves in recent weeks due to the presence of the harmful HHC. The warning is not over, on the contrary resume stronger This never. The Ministry of Health has imposed a precautionary recall of several of the three product groups Dolci del Castello belonging to Dolciaria Val d’Enza Spa.

What are the infringing products?

The list of products withdrawn by the Ministry of Health begins with Sweet apple pie for the castle. The parts affected are 1L075 expiring September 30, 2021, 1 L092 expiring October 30, 2021, 1 L124 expiring October 30, 2021, 1 L148 expiring December 15, 2021 and 1 L180 expiring January 15, 2022. Packages are 400g.

Another product is Crispy pie with blueberries and blackberries. The batch in question is No. 1L169, expiring January 30, 2022. The package is 500 grams. Finally, the third article that consumers will need to pay attention to is Forest fruit cake. Lots 1L075 expiring September 30, 2021, 1L092 expiring October 30, 2021, 1L124 expiring November 30, 2021, 1L148 expiring December 15, 2021 and 1L180 expiring January 15, 2022.

Read also >>> Ethylene oxide is now on red alert: it’s not being called often

What consumers should do

Anyone who has purchased one or more packages of infringing products must never consume them Return it to the point of sale. Thus it can be reimbursed by the seller immediately, who in turn can claim compensation from the manufacturer. We remind you that products of the Dolci del Castello brand have not been withdrawn solely due to the possible presence of ethylene oxide. Same fate befell Yogurt, marshmallows, vegetable preparations e Many other articles. Checking the list is important because ethylene oxide, if ingested, can cause severe allergic reactions Or have neurological and degenerative effects.