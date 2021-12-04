Three multiplayer playlists coming in December – Nerd4.life

343 industries plan to further diversify multiplayer from infinite aura During the month of December, another addition Bamboo playlist For those already available right now.

Community Manager John “Unyshek” Junyszek announced on Twitter that three multiplayer playlists will be released in December. Tactical Killer (SWAT), Free for All (FFA) e Fiesta, the latter was introduced with the break: keep event and remove it earlier this week. In Junyszek’s words, the three playlists listed above won’t arrive in time for December 8, or the day of their first appearance in Halo Infinite stores, but will still be available by the end of the year.

Not only that, the community manager has revealed that 343 Industries is also working on one Social Slayer playlist Which will have “multiple variations,” which the Halo Infinite community is claiming. However, this won’t be ready before the end of the holiday period, so he will likely be back in early 2022.

To stay on topic, 343 Infinite developers recently responded to players’ skepticism regarding the presence of cheats in the multiplayer game Halo Infinite.