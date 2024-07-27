Three games have been confirmed for Xbox Game Pass in August so far, and possibly two more big ones too

While waiting for official communication from Microsoft, we can in the meantime update the situation on Scheduled matches for August In catalog Xbox Game Passwith three titles officially confirmed at the moment, but also two more titles that seem very likely, based on rumors, and also seem very big.

So they are a few steps forward compared to the titles that were already known a few weeks ago, but we don’t yet have the full picture, far from it. In fact, it should be taken into account that the games already confirmed are distributed between the first and second half of the month, so they are just a small part of those that will be officially announced later.

In this case, these are the games that have already been officially confirmed to be released on Xbox Game Pass in August 2024:

Creatures of Ava (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 7

Madden NFL 25 (10-Hour Trial on Game Pass Ultimate) – August 13

Core Keeper (Console, PC, Cloud) – August 27

Soap – Tale of the Stolen Potato (Console, PC, Cloud) – August

Well, among them is also a 10-hour trial version, which is not a new game that will be released soon, but it can be considered among the important releases during the month for Ultimate subscribers.