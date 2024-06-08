Three 70-year-old women jailed for two years in US for abortion “We wanted to save the children.”

For nearly two years, three seventy-year-old women have been in a US prison for participating in an anti-abortion protest in 2020. “I wanted to…

For nearly two years, three seventy-year-old women have been in a US prison for participating in an anti-abortion protest in 2020. “I wanted to save lives,” said Jean Marshall, 74, a retired former nurse. . They all formed a human chain and tried to block the entrance to a famous clinic in Washington. She was charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entries (FACE) Act, which in the United States was applied to mostly all pro-life activists. The Catholic agency CNA had a long conversation with the inmates, highlighting their critical health condition as they suffer from osteoporosis and other diseases related to their age that require adequate care.

The clinic where they staged the protest has long been at the center of a bitter legal dispute since the remains of 115 fetuses were previously found, some of which appeared to be the result of late-term pregnancies that are illegal in the United States. . Jean reiterated that she was only there to make people think about the senselessness of abortion. “It’s the right thing to do.” In the cells are 59-year-old Heather Idoni, a diabetic, and 76-year-old Joan Andrews Bell, a mother of seven with seven grandchildren, and 75-year-old Paulette Harlow, who suffered a stroke in April.

The pro-life issue has been a source of endless divisions and schisms among American Catholics. With the Biden administration openly pro-abortion, deep divisions among many bishops inevitably spill over into politics. Two years ago in the United States Bishop, Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that established abortion rights in the United States since 1973. Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the synod, and Archbishop William Lowry, president of the pro-life committee, described the day as “historic,” saying, “For nearly fifty years, the United States has used an unjust law that allowed a few to decide whether others would live or die: it led to the deaths of tens of thousands of children.” The policy made.”

A recent Pew Research Center poll found that 61 percent of Americans say abortion should be legal, while 74 percent of white evangelicals say abortion should be illegal in all cases. Inside the Supreme Court, even President Roberts, who voted in favor of reversal, insisted that he would not have wanted it to happen this way. American public opinion on abortion has been deeply divided for decades and political parties — Dems and Republicans — have exploited this divide for electoral purposes. However, a few months ago, Donald Trump rejected a national ban on abortion, saying that individual states should legislate on the matter.

