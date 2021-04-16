In an age of overconsumption, being a conscious consumer avoids waste and saves Pocket wallet.

Buying the most suitable products at the right times will definitely help us eat tastier, natural and cheaper foods. Moreover, with a simple gesture we can also achieve benefits for the environment and increase the local economy.

It sounds amazing but it’s all possible thanks to one habit.

Choosing healthy foods greatly increases the quality of preparations in the kitchen.

To save money without sacrificing quality, there is a little trick that is often forgotten. Blind counters full of products, in fact, forget to rate an important aspect.

Therefore, those who want to save on spending without sacrificing quality should always remember this rule.

What to do before shopping

For some sectors, such as fruits and vegetables, it is possible to spend less and be satisfied evenly.

What matters is that you always remember fruits and vegetables in season and buy only that.

This information may seem obvious but how many of us, at the sight of countless products, have managed to focus attention only on seasonal products?

Perhaps, even the most attentive people will happen to be in the shopping cart or order from your authorized distributor those fruits or vegetables that naturally we should not find available at that time.

Today, production has changed thanks to greenhouses and fast maturing technologies. However, experts always advise to prefer seasonal foods.

Motives

Seasonal products are not only good for the body, but they also cost less. Fruits and vegetables during this period are rich in nutrients and contain more nutrients. Additionally, fewer pesticides or pesticides that pollute the environment are used to produce them.

What foods to choose?

Since May, let us briefly recall our favorite fruits and vegetables for the coming days: garlic, agarette, asparagus, beets, carrots, capers, Catalonia, cucumbers, dandelions, onions, green onions, watercress, chives, beans, green beans, broad beans. , Fennel, wild fennel, zucchini blossoms, dandelion, lettuce, hops, nettle, fresh fried potatoes, peas, parsley, rhubarb, radishio, radish, watercress, celery, spinach, chicory, cabbage.

For fruits, remember:

Apricot, orange, avocado, banana, cherry, strawberry, kiwi, raspberry, apple, medley and grapefruit.

