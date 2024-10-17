This Woman Isn’t Real: Here’s How to Find Out Why







to’artificial intelligence It is everywhere and we often use it without knowing it. One of the most “obvious” of these features is the generative type, i.e. the one that allows you to create content using a simple command. The tools multiply in the wake of success ChatGpt It allows you to create scripts, articles, editorial plans, and professional mockups at the click of a keyboard. Example: “ChatGpt Can you create for me a 200 word text on Leoparti’s poetics?“But generative AI became more precise and in a short time began to create images that were “believable” and accurate and disturbing at the same time.

The image in this article, for example, was created by Your puppy The Twitter-related AI tool that Musk wants. With a very simple prompt (this is what the instructions that will be given to the AI ​​are called) we asked: “Creates an image with a very realistic woman’s face. Must be a young man with brown hair, dark eyes, Caucasian features, and fair skin. The shot must arrive from behind“. In just a few seconds the result was completely satisfactory. Had we asked for a few more details it would have been more precise and specific, but even then the distracted eye you see while swiping on social media won’t ‘register’ that it’s fake.

So how can we understand if we have in front of us something artificial, created by artificial intelligence? Let’s say right away that I am Photographs They are the most difficult to recognize. For example, they could be photos that have been manipulated using some special filter, cleaned of blemishes. But in general a good place to start isExtreme perfection. All major AI systems tend to produce “perfect” images. Our model also looks like a supermodel without any kind of blemish, a mole, a small vein in one eye, or even just disproportionate or disproportionate hair on the head. So the first tip is to be wary of perfection, that is, if the photo looks perfect, it could be created artificially. If the image extends to other topics, note carefully how They interact Between them. Currently, AI, for example, cannot create hands correctly, and often ends up creating images in which objects blend seamlessly.

Another element to consider is the context in which the image is created. Even if the claim is accurate, for example, “Generates an image of the Cathedral Square in Milan“, there will be errors, elements that do not add anything. At the moment, artificial intelligence is not able to completely reproduce the environment, even if it is famous. That is, it lacks datasets of information that complement its knowledge to generate So, if we see a little girl in an area Inundated by floods, looking at the background can help us understand the scale of the floods TRUE be the image.

A free and very useful tool for instant image scanning is the associated tool google lensa tool from Google with which it is possible to perform reverse image searches that, for example, return all the web pages and social pages where that image has been published, but not only. It also allows you to know the first page on which the image appeared. Thus, for example, if an image is about a particular event, which may have occurred in real time, it is possible to discover that the image was instead used for another event a few years ago.

AI-generated image of a little girl rescued from Hurricane Helen

We can also use AI against itself. ChatGpt It has a function that allows you to accompany the claim with a photo. Ideally, we would ask for an image to be created in a similar or same style, but also try to understand if the image we have was created by AI. If we run the test with the disputed photo of the little girl and Hurricane Helen, ChatGpt lets us know that it is likely an AI because the little girl’s expression is very strong especially on her forehead and her eyes and nose are very perfect. Then he tells us that the dog’s fur is very perfect and very bright in places.

