“This time it will be different. “We will go to an area where we think we will find water.”

to’man It will return to the moon in 2026. A two-year countdown to an event long-awaited by space enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists alike could be activated. We understand more about the Artemis program, based on what NASA announced.

SpaceX, Starship rocket passes fifth test: ‘ultra heavy’ booster is recovered ‘in flight’

Project

Program Artemis We will see the man return to orbit around Luna In September 2025, less than a year from now. For a moon landing with a human setting foot on a satellite again, we’ll have to wait until 2026. Bill NelsonNASA Administrator, is a guest at the International Astronautical Congress IAC 2024 in Milan. Tomorrow, representatives of international space agencies will meet at the first global summit of space leaders, while representatives of Russia’s Roscosmos will be absent. The number of participating countries continues to grow, including emerging countries. “We are in the golden age of space exploration,” Nelson explains, “because of the participation of so many countries and because of the explosion of technologies that allow us to answer previously unimaginable questions and make extraordinary discoveries.” He also sends a message of peace: “I have had the privilege of traveling into space to see the Earth that is our home, and from there I have not seen any political, religious or racial division. We are all citizens of planet Earth.”

last time

“We will return to the moon in a different way.” Harrison Schmitt was the last man to set foot on lunar soil, and Eugene Cernan was the last to leave the surface. The Apollo 17 mission in 1972 was the last mission in which humans landed on the moon. Nelson explains the differences compared to the new vision: “This time we will go to a different region of the moon, near the south pole where we believe there is water, and we will do it in a different way, in cooperation with international bodies. And business partners.

See also Be careful if you exercise, there is a risk that should not be underestimated © All rights reserved