This super soft brioche bread has become so popular and will be the best in the neighborhood, everyone will want to steal the recipe from us.

Soft as a cloud and long and also good to make your mouth water, the brioche that goes crazy on the web also makes it to our tables.

With autumnal flavors and exceptional consistency, the best dessert of the moment is an easy-to-prepare fermented product.

Starting the day with this super soft brioche is priceless, and even netizens note that surfing the net every day sharing, trying, and trying again this simple and truly delicious seasonal recipe.

secret ingredient

The success of this fermented product lies in the special, seasonal ingredient that gives each dessert that unique flavor that appeals so much to young and old.

We’re talking about a pumpkin, and Code The autumn. It is a delicious vegetable rich in natural antioxidants such as vitamin A.

At this point we just have to hook the apron and get to the stove.

To make a wonderful pumpkin brioche, we will need:

3 eggs;

200 g of pumpkin pulp.

300 g of flour 00;

250 g of Manitoba flour;

15 grams of brewer’s yeast;

60 grams of sugar

150 grams of butter

sell qb

Procedure

First, we cut the pumpkin into small pieces and put in the oven at a temperature of 190 degrees for half an hour.

Meanwhile, put the sifted flour in a bowl, then the sugar and the crumbled yeast. Mix and then add the cooked and mashed pumpkin pulp. Mix well and add eggs one by one. Keep stirring and pour in the milk as well. Then add butter and a pinch of salt as well.

At this point, the dough should rest for 6 hours, cover with a cloth and put in the refrigerator.

Then divide the dough into three equal parts. Using your hands quickly, make 3 sausages from the dough to weave together. At this point, let it rest in a baking tray covered with baking paper for another two hours.

Then, before baking, grease the surface with an egg yolk mixed with a little milk. Cook at 180°C for about 30 minutes. Before serving, it is recommended to sprinkle a light layer of powdered sugar.

