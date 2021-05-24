This succulent plant that everyone will envy produces gorgeous foliage that looks like baby bunnies

Succulents have a large audience of devotees. Perhaps because they are able to survive even with a little care. Perhaps also for their original colors and shapes. For example, there is this succulent plant that everyone will be envious of and it produces gorgeous leaves that look like baby bunnies. It is a fairly rare plant, but it is still available because it has been promoted through social networks. Let’s see what a plant is, where to find it and how to treat it.

The famous succulent seedlings in the shape of a rabbit

This plant greasy Its size generally remains small. These protrusions are covered with a shell. Once dry, our green seedlings will emerge from one end. It will create a round shape from which two elongated leaves will appear. That’s why they say this enviable succulent plant produces gorgeous leaves that resemble baby rabbits. Not only that, but the latter are covered with small transparent balls that contain water. These sparkle as soon as the sun touches them. At a certain distance, she also looks like orchite hair. The name of this native plant is Monilaria Obconica.

Where to find Monilaria Obconica

As mentioned, Monilaria Oconica is a rare plant. It is actually native to South Africa, where it grows on quartz hills. Despite its specificity, we can easily purchase it online in seed form. However, after our plant grows, we will also have the opportunity to reproduce it. We simply cut the stalk with some leaves and plant it in another pot. Given this plant’s rarity and the appearance it manages to attract, we might even consider reselling it, and earning a little for us.

How to grow this succulent plant

Monilaria Obconica is an easy-to-grow medium plant. It mainly grows during the winter and falls dormant during the summer. It is precisely during this period that we must water it as little as possible. However, during the winter they need a regular supply of water. As always, let’s make sure of that Do not freeze Rotting roots in the ground. It doesn’t particularly appreciate direct sunlight, but it prefers mostly shaded areas that are neither too hot nor too cold. It is not necessary to pour it frequently as it comfortably grows in the same pot for several years.