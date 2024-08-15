This is why Milan sold Kalulu to Juventus | Premappagina

Speech lists

Finally, the issue of lists must be considered.In fact, Milan finds itself having to think about the position of its squad in order to compile the lists for the Italian League and the Champions League. Two lists of 25 players each, plus 8 players of Italian training (4 in their own academy and the same number from the youth sectors of other teams in our country) There is a very simple limit to be taken into account: that of foreign players over 22 years old, which does not exceed the ceiling of 17 years. Maignan, Tomori, Thiao, Pavlovic, Theo Hernandez, Bennacer, Adli, Loftus-Cheek, Reynders, Chukwueze, Pulisic, Okafor, Leao, Saelemaekers, Jovic and Morata. This is the current complete list of players over the age of 22 that Milan have in their squad: thanks to the departure of Kalulu – who could be at risk of being dropped – the Rossoneri will also have no problems registering the name of new signing Emerson Royalbringing the total to 17, taking into account that at least one (if not two) between Adli, Jovic and Bennacer will also have to make room for Fofana, the first target of Milan’s midfield, and the possible new arrivals of players like Samardzic or Brahim. All the factors push Kalulu away from Milan, towards Turin, the black and white side. All that is missing is a yes to the puzzle game.