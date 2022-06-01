This is where the Made in Italy savings begin

With passive cooking alone, European football leagues can be lit up

when you think of environmental transformationIt’s hard to relate to him food and us Mediterranean diet.

Instead, the Food production has its own impact on the environment That we can reduce not only by turning waste into a resource but also by modifying some traditional cooking methods.

starting from macaroniAnd the One of the greenest foods to carbon dioxide emissions.

But in order to survive, it is important to activate the so-called “passive cooking‘, allowing you to Save large amounts of energy (And to save big on the bill) Keeping our pasta just the way we Italians love it.

one reveals it Scientific study Commissioned by Italian pasta makers Unione Italiana Food to Perfect Food Consulting, which for the first time From pasta calculated environmental impact and energy saving.

Pasta’s carbon footprint

there Produce From a portion of pasta, according to research, suns are born 150 grams of carbon dioxide. And consume a small amount of water: 3 fights per kilo.

Therefore, the pasta has a low level of what is called in scientific terms “carbon traces“(Total greenhouse gas emissions from its production until it reaches the consumer’s table) which is why we say sustainable product.

Maybe more and more , but, If the consumer uses his ownaffecting up to 38% ofcarbon traces“That is, the amount of resources consumed during cooking.

So, how much can you save in terms of Energyfrom himmissions Based on Water Activate the so-called “passive cooking”?

“Average consumption 23.5 kg of pasta per personEvery Italian comes to the rescue Reaches 44.6 kWh in one yearAnd the 13.2 kilograms of carbon dioxide and and 69 liters of water – Study notes – If we do then All, The results will become really important because we will save Between 356 million and 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours per yearAnd the 4100 cubic meters of waterenough to fill 1,640 Olympic swimming pools and up to 776 kilotons of carbon dioxideemissions from a car to 21 Round Trips Between Earth and Sun“.

passive cooking

Passive cooking is expected with two precautions:Use the lid while the water is boiling And replace the usual liter of water with every 100 grams of pasta 700 ml of water: The 30% Less, which alone would also cut 13% of energy consumed and carbon dioxide emissions.

Then, as soon as the lid is removed when the water is boiling and the pasta is poured, the “highlight” arrives: passive cooking, which consists of Live cookingand then light a fire, Just two minutes then cConnect with fire – and again with the lid – for the remaining time.

In this way, the pasta is cooked indirectly but, as the chefs at Perfect Food Consulting assure, without losing its properties.

savings

Data on savings obtained using these cooking methods are examples.

with solo coverageAccording to researchers, it saves money Enough power to recharge your smartphone 2-3 times.

also 5 If 700 ml is used for cooking instead of a liter of water.

with the passive cookingthe energy savings and carbon dioxide emissions are up to 47%.

“If all Italians use the precautions indicated and activate passive cooking (a few more minutes with a campfire for non-spaghetti shapes) in a year At least they can save 350 million kWh, which is enough to light up football stadiums for all the next 24 seasons of the Italian Serie A, Premier League, La Liga and the German Bundesliga.”