“This is the real country”

The demonstrations of the unions CGIL and UIL started this morning and carried the title “Together for justiceStreet initiatives accompanying the general strike announced by the two union agents – Maurizio Landini and Pierpaolo Bombardieri – Against the prospective budget law, which is considered inappropriate.

Eight hours of abstention, pertains to workers, public and private services. Here are the sectors at risk, starting with transportation, with potential inconveniences.

Cgil and Uil strike, event arenas

I Five events have been organized: in Rome, Milan, Bari, Cagliari and Palermo. In the capital, in Piazza del Popolo, the General Secretaries Maurizio Landini (CGIL) and Pierpaolo Bombardieri (CISL) have been present since the early hours of this morning.

Taxes, pensions, industrial policies, contradictory transfers and instability, health care, lack of self-sufficiency, and schools. These are the crucial points on which CGIL and UIL dispute the government regarding The next budget law. For the two unions, maneuvering “does not redistribute wealth, does not reduce inequalities and does not generate balanced and structural development and stable employment.”

Sigil and Oil Strike, words by secretaries Landini and Bombardieri

“The distance between the political palace and the state is increasing. We are instead We give a voice to the social anxiety prevalent in the country. We need to take the floor and Those in Parliament would do well to listen to usSo is the Secretary General of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, of the General Strike Demonstration. “Today is the beginning of the mobilization because we believe that the country needs to change, we must do it through tax and pension reform worthy of that name. It is necessary to eliminate instability. This is just the beginning of a battle“, he claims.

“Today there are five perfect squares. It is strange to say that we do not represent the real country that has been left behind. We ask the government to make different choices Compared to what we’ve seen so far. UIL Secretary General Pierpaolo Bombardieri said the country needs answers, which are not enough yet.

Meanwhile, the first comments from the political world also arrived. League leader Matteo Salvini commented: “We are facing a farcical strike against Italy and the workers, CGIL will help us rebuild the country rather than hinder it.”