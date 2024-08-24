This is not the case for photovoltaic energy: in Italy, the pace of new installations slows down in July

Photovoltaics continue to grow at a high rate in Italy. But after the record months of May and June, a first slowdown has been registered: in July, new installed capacity increased by “only” 512 MW, compared to 573 in June and 601 in May. A sign to pay attention to…

H’ It’s still early To blame the recent actions taken by the Meloni government towards renewable energy sources, Agriculture Decree To the decree Suitable areas Which has drawn a lot of criticism from companies operating in this sector. You will have to Wait for the next few monthsBecause these plants will most likely get the green light in 2023.

But sure It’s not a reassuring sign. For the decarbonization goals that Italy must achieve. Because, as experts have always warned, in order to reach the goals set by Europe by 2030, our country The facilities should be accelerated. Don’t slow them down.

But let’s start with the data. In July, 512 MW of new PV capacity was installed, a slight decrease compared to May and June. For the current year This brings the total to 3,853 megawatts.An average of 550 MW per month.

This can be seen from the data provided by Ternathe company that operates the grid in Italy at the national level, as shown on the QualEnergia website. This means that in the first seven months of the year, the increase in installed solar capacity compared to 2023 is equal to 41%. Compared to +44% in the first six months of this year.

We are still lagging behind the European decarbonisation targets set for 2030

It would not be a cause for concern, but achieving growth of this kind is not enough. Achieving the 2030 goals set by the European Union. Growth rates should at least double..

Among other things, the growth of photovoltaics in Italy has depended above all on Medium sized plantsas shown decrease in total number Fixed systems (-17.5%). This is because compared to last year, the super bonus contribution stopped.

In fact, as he points out, Coalenergy “From January to July 2024, PV systems up to 12 kWp (residential sector) compared to the same period last year“

However, there is a significant increase in the number of plants in Taglia 20-200 kW and 200 kW-1 MW, Which mostly belong to this part Commercial IndustrialWhile installations with a capacity of more than one megawatt in the first seven months amounted to 1,413 megawatts, three times what was installed at the end of July 2023.

As we mentioned, we will now have to wait for the next few months to understand whether it is just a slowdown. It will also be necessary to understand the impact on the accused decree, which imposed a series of restrictions on new installations, banned those in agricultural areas, and entrusted the regions with the responsibility of determining the areas where the systems would be installed.

Of course, these are not simplifications that will accelerate the growth of renewable energy sources.

– Subscribe to our newsletter and channel YouTube –