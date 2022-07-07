This is Juventus’ offer for Koulibaly: a three-year deal with 6 million plus bonuses, 30 million in Napoli. the point

there Juventus Take the first official step to try and secure a replacement for my yacht, The Dutchman must leave. Yesterday Federico Cherubini met with Valli Ramadan (Here are all the details) , Attorney Kalidou Coulibaly And Nikola Milinkovic of Fiorentina.Another centerpiece you love).

Juventus offer to Coulibaly.

After the preliminary stages in the past few days, the meeting with Ramadan – confirms Gazzetta dello sport – Worked to eliminate all doubts and also color the flirting with a relevant economic offer: a net worth of 6 million plus easy bonuses for three years. In Naples, on the other hand, the Juventus management is willing to offer 30 million euros, a base not far from the 40 offered by De Laurentiis. But it is too early to enter into negotiations, before Juventus brings the convincing consent of the player, when the contract with the blue club expires and has now decided not to renew.

Coulibaly’s doubts.

As a matter of loyalty, Kalidou has taken time with the Bianconeri, hoping that the other great powers of European football will advance. But so far this has not been the case. That is why they raised the bar in Turin, hoping to finish the match in a short time. However, it is not said that last night’s meeting could be decisive, since the agent still has to inform his client. Pausing to think will be inevitable for the Senegalese, but it’s also clear that Continassa won’t give much time.