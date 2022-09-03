This is how you move, at the moment there is no particular alarm

He holds a degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza and a Masters in Digital Journalism at Pul in Rome, and has been a professional journalist since 2007. He has worked as an editor for several local newspapers, after which, he held the same role for national news sites, for which he also followed social channels.

In the past few hours, Atlantic Hurricane Daniel has made headlines for its move toward Europe. The fear is that the hurricane in question, the first after 322 days in the Atlantic, will reach Europe while retaining its strength. But is this really the case? Or will Hurricane Daniel lose a lot of its power before it reaches Europe?

Hurricane Daniel heading towards Europe: Previous

To clarify are the indications for 3BMeteo. Despite its unusual northern position due to Hurricane Danielle – which hit Category 1 on Friday – it shouldn’t cause much concern for now.

only in the past Azores, among the European territories, was hit by a Category 1 hurricane. It happened in October 2019 with Hurricane Gordon. On the other hand, the UK has been hit many times by previous hurricanes.

What could happen to Hurricane Daniel?

The fate of Hurricane Daniel appears to be exactly that, meaning that it could soon lose strength and become an extratropical cyclone, 3BMeteo experts explained. In this case, previous Hurricane Daniel would likely be seen as whatever Atlantic depression would often affect Europe.

Because right now, Hurricane Daniel doesn’t worry

For now, sports models suggest Danielle could turn into a tropical storm and then return to a Category 1 hurricane through Wednesday and Thursday.

Next, 3BMeteo experts explained, Double expected As a tropical storm ascending into the North Atlantic. The development that meteorologists see is no different from the usual.

The Azores is the only European region hit by a hurricane

Hurricane Daniel could generate bad weather in 7 days

in case if Hurricane Daniel It managed to reach Europe by affecting the jet stream could cause a depression in the western United Kingdom.

This will lead to a series of consequences that could culminate in the descent of cold air towards central and southern Europe and Italy.

A hypothesis could come true over the next weekend. So far, there’s not much to worry about, even if Hurricane Daniel is in fact moving over the Atlantic Ocean and heading toward Europe. Another encouraging fact is that Hurricane Daniel is not particularly widespread.



