This is how Jupiter is seen through the lens of a telescope. Watch the video

Jupiter is viewed through a Newtonian telescope of 200 mm diameter and 1000 focal length. An unusual view to say the least, the film

Jupiter during this period is on its way to becoming the undisputed king of the sky. For now, it rises before 10pm and sails the celestial oceans late into the night, but little by little we will be able to admire it even in less restricted times. This is how it looks through Tommaso Niccolo’s telescope, a Newtonian with a diameter of 200 mm and a focal length of 1000 mm. The least that can be said is an extraordinary video presentation:

Some information about the King of the Planets

Jupiter It is the largest of the eight planets in the solar system. Its mass is twice the mass of all other planets combined. that it Gas giant: It consists mainly of hydrogen and helium with a rocky core most likely composed mainly of carbon and silicates.

Jupiter’s atmosphere

Jupiter’s atmosphere contains many active phenomena: unstable bands, storms (caused by convective movements of moist air in its atmosphere), hurricanes, anticyclones, and lightning. It has 79 natural satellites, of which we mention the four Galilean moons as the most important: Io, Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. It also has a ring system that the probe discovered in 1979 Voyager 1 After those of Saturn and Uranus: they consist mainly of dust, probably silicates.

The Juno probe presents us with breathtaking images

In the investigation Juno NASA’s rover, which launched in August 2011 and arrives in the Jovian system in July 2016, is introducing us to Jupiter in a way never seen before. The main objectives are:

Structural properties and dynamics of planetary kingdoms through mass and nucleus measurements;

Study of gravitational fields and magnetic fields.

In-depth analysis of buyer atmosphere.

Study of the poles, especially the three-dimensional structure of the magnetosphere.

