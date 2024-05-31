May 31, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

This is how Jupiter is seen through the lens of a telescope. Watch the video

This is how Jupiter is seen through the lens of a telescope. Watch the video

Karen Hines May 31, 2024 2 min read

Jupiter is viewed through a Newtonian telescope of 200 mm diameter and 1000 focal length. An unusual view to say the least, the film

Jupiter during this period is on its way to becoming the undisputed king of the sky. For now, it rises before 10pm and sails the celestial oceans late into the night, but little by little we will be able to admire it even in less restricted times. This is how it looks through Tommaso Niccolo’s telescope, a Newtonian with a diameter of 200 mm and a focal length of 1000 mm. The least that can be said is an extraordinary video presentation:

This is the “entry level” telescope we recommend: Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ associated with this book.

Some information about the King of the Planets

Jupiter It is the largest of the eight planets in the solar system. Its mass is twice the mass of all other planets combined. that it Gas giant: It consists mainly of hydrogen and helium with a rocky core most likely composed mainly of carbon and silicates.

Jupiter’s atmosphere

Jupiter’s atmosphere contains many active phenomena: unstable bands, storms (caused by convective movements of moist air in its atmosphere), hurricanes, anticyclones, and lightning. It has 79 natural satellites, of which we mention the four Galilean moons as the most important: Io, Europa, Callisto and Ganymede. It also has a ring system that the probe discovered in 1979 Voyager 1 After those of Saturn and Uranus: they consist mainly of dust, probably silicates.

Juno Jupiter
Credit: NASA

The Juno probe presents us with breathtaking images

In the investigation Juno NASA’s rover, which launched in August 2011 and arrives in the Jovian system in July 2016, is introducing us to Jupiter in a way never seen before. The main objectives are:

  • Structural properties and dynamics of planetary kingdoms through mass and nucleus measurements;
  • Study of gravitational fields and magnetic fields.
  • In-depth analysis of buyer atmosphere.
  • Study of the poles, especially the three-dimensional structure of the magnetosphere.
See also  Now the brains of those who did not pass this initial test of arm and sight are about to be extinguished

sourcecover image credit spacetimewithrobert (reddit)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

The rare planetary “alignment” on June 3rd will actually be a conjunction: here’s how to see it

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

The supersunspot that caused the aurora returns in early May

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Oncology, here is the new linear accelerator for radiotherapy sessions

May 30, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

This is how Jupiter is seen through the lens of a telescope. Watch the video

May 31, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

Vasseur: “Positive development of the SF-24, will be updated as soon as possible”

May 31, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Instagram knows everything about you! Here’s how to protect your privacy once and for all

May 31, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Spain finally approves an amnesty law for Catalan independence activists – News

May 31, 2024 Samson Paul