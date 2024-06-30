This is Bill Gates’ $130 Million Mansion

In leading his company MicrosoftBill Gates has become one of the richest men in the world.

But in February 2014, the businessman made an important decision: he chose to focus on his well-known commitment to philanthropy with his wife through his foundation.Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation“Thus announced Gates. resignation As the head of Microsoft. But there’s a lot to say about him.

For example, obsession with i the bathroom These are details about Bill Gates that perhaps not everyone knows: The businessman has a lot 24 bathrooms than in his country Incredible villa in the United States of America. But this is only one of all its features UnfamiliarLet’s see together what the house of the sixth richest man in the world looks like according to Forbes list.

Xanadu 2.0, Bill Gates’ villa, covers an area of ​​about 60 thousand square meters

The Medina House in Washington has special significance for the businessman. In fact, it has a monetary value but above all it has a strong value sentimental valueIt’s where he’s lived all his life with his partner Melinda Gates and their children Jennifer Katherine, Rory John and Phoebe Adele.

The house is called Xanadu 2.0 It has an area of ​​258,065 square meters. The name is a reference to the fictional estate of Charles Foster Kane, the main character in the film. Rabaa D. Orson Welles.

Inside, in addition to the 24 bathrooms, we also find a garage with space for 23 cars, a Private cinema Which can accommodate up to 20 people, one Gym area of ​​232 square metresSand imported from the Caribbean islands and a swimming pool equipped with a heating system.

Gates Palace It is worth 130 million euros. At an approximate cost of €1 million in taxes per year.

More details about Xanadu 2.0

The businessman cares a lot about it. Privacy: To get to Xanadu, you must enter a special, underground path. This is to avoid unwanted incursions from fans, photographers or journalists. The process of building the villa required the commitment of 300 workers, including 100 electricians.

Gates is known for his philanthropy. A few years ago, he auctioned off private tours of his home for charity. According to the Puget Sound Business Journal, the highest bid came from a Microsoft employee for a record $35,000.

Leonardo da Vinci and Francis Scott Fitzgerald Quotes

Furthermore, within Xanadu 2.0 is a massive library in which Gates keeps the original manuscript of the Lister Codex Leonardo Da VinciIt was purchased for $30.8 million in 1994.

The vaulted library covers an area of ​​about 200 square meters. Inside are two secret bookcases, one of which reveals a hidden counter. On the ceiling was a quote from The great Gatsby By Francis Scott Fitzgerald, which reads: “He had come a long way to reach this blue meadow and his dream must have seemed so close to him that he could no longer escape.“.

A luxurious yet eco-friendly home

In the work of building his home, Bill Gates needed a space that was technologically advanced but also… Environmental efficiency.

Built using 500-year-old Douglas fir trees, Xanadu 2.0 uses its natural environment to minimize heat loss and functionally regulate temperature. Furthermore, each guest is given a key that allows them to do so Interact with climate And lighting every space in the house. It is lit by LED panels and the property has an artificial stream filled with fish. is not it?