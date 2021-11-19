This is an unknown skin disease that can cause painful symptoms

There are some very common diseases that are easy to diagnose based on the symptoms they cause. On the other hand, others are more subtle and may take longer to understand.

For these reasons, it is necessary to consult a doctor before taking any medication. Indeed, it will be he who will finally be able to describe the analyzes that are most useful for understanding what we can suffer from. Once the disease is understood, the doctor will choose the treatment to begin with.

Today we see one of those rare disorders that have very specific symptoms and are potentially complex to diagnose. Hence, this is the little-known skin disease that can cause painful symptoms. Let’s find out what it is.

disturbance

Below we deepen the knowledge of the palmar-plantar striated keratosis. The search box for this rare disease is also Telethon Corporation. This foundation is a non-profit organization, and since 1990 it has been raising money to fund research into rare diseases.

Therefore, it is one of the bodies that can give better indications when it comes to diseases like this. In fact, for the striated palmar-plantar keratosis, he funded a research project dedicated to it.

This disease affects the skin, in particular, it attacks the palms of the hands and feet. Symptoms are painful and consist of blisters and calluses. Not the entire palm is struck uniformly, but especially those points where the greatest pressure is normally applied.

It is precisely this uneven distribution of symptoms that makes the disease “striped”: bubbles and blisters actually appear in stripes, and not over the entire surface.

Like other rare diseases, this keratosis also has genetic origins. There are, in fact, three genes that can give rise to this disease if they are mutated.

Genes can change sporadically or be inherited from parents.

To be able to diagnose this disorder with certainty, a molecular analysis is usually done. Once confirmed, the doctor can proceed to prescribe appropriate treatments. You may opt for a treatment based on retinoids, which are substances similar to vitamin A.

Obviously, as always, it is necessary not to try to diagnose a disorder on your own, but it is always necessary to have an analysis and a doctor’s approval.

Therefore, palmoplantar cleft keratosis is a rare disease with symptoms that can be very painful. There are many others, even with cunning symptoms, for example Weakness in the legs and arms can be a symptom of this serious disease.