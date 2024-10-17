This food makes you happy and is good for you. The discovery comes through a study

When you eat it, your mood is always at its best. And so is your health. What is it, go taste some now.

The relationship between food and happiness It’s a fascinating topic that has attracted the attention of psychologists, nutritionists, and researchers over the years. Recently, a study highlighted foods that can contribute not only to physical health, but also to mental health.

It’s about chocolate. This discovery has reignited the debate about how food affects our mood and quality of life. But chocolate isn’t the only “happiness food.” There are other things that are good and improve the mood and make us feel better.

Food in general It is not just a source of nutrition. It also plays a crucial role in our mood and mental health. Many studies have shown that what we eat can affect the production of neurotransmitters in the body, such as serotonin and dopamine.

Which is associated with a feeling of happiness and well-being. In this context, chocolate stands out as one of the most studied foods for its potential positive effect on mood.

What food makes you happy?

The research included a sample of participants who ate chocolate regularly during a specific period. The results revealed that those who included chocolate in their daily diet reported a significant increase Their state of happiness.

The researchers attributed this effect to several factors. First, dark chocolate, in particular, is rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, which can help improve circulation and reduce inflammation. These positive effects on physical health can translate to Improvement in mental health.

Eating chocolate also stimulates the production of endorphins, or so-called “happy hormones,” which can help reduce stress and improve mood. Some participants also reported that the simple act of eating chocolate, which is often associated with moments of relaxation and pleasure, had a direct impact on their happiness.

However, not all chocolate is the same. The researchers pointed out that dark chocolate, which contains at least 70% cocoa, It is he who offers the greatest advantages.

Not all types of chocolate are good for you, and others are

In contrast, milk and white chocolate, which contain added sugars and fats, may not have the same positive effect, and if consumed in excess, can lead to health problems such as obesity.

The key, then, is moderation. Incorporating a small amount of dark chocolate into your diet can provide benefits without compromising your health. Experts recommend enjoying chocolate as part of a balanced diet, and combining it with fruit, nuts or yogurt to achieve maximum nutritional benefits.

In addition to chocolate, there are other foods that can help improve your mood. Fresh fruits, vegetables and fish Rich in omega-3, whole grains and nuts are all foods that promote mental health.

Not only do these foods provide essential nutrients, but they can also positively influence the production of neurotransmitters and hormones associated with happiness.