July 14, 2024

This exciting announcement by Kate Middleton has shocked the UK

Mirabelle Hunt July 14, 2024

London (England) – Princess Kate of Wales announced this tomorrow. He will be back in public. To celebrate Color wrapI King Charles III’s official birthdayPrincess Kate will appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to give the traditional greeting to the British royal family on this holiday. For Kate Middleton, it will be First public event in nearly seven monthsThis is after the announcement of the disease.

Princess Kate’s statement

In the official statement of the Princess of Wales, accompanied by a picture of Kate Middleton talking about it “good days” Based on “bad days”in which “You feel weak and tired and you should surrender to your body’s comfort.”But in the days that “I feel very good, it is a pleasure to be involved in school life, to devote personal time to things that give me energy and positivity, as well as to start doing some work from home.”. Kate herself confirmed that she was not. “Still out of danger” Which he will have to support. “Just a few more months” Of treatments. Finally, the Princess of Wales expressed her wish: “I would like to participate in some public events during the summer,” the statement concludes, “but I also know that I am not out of trouble yet.”

