June 14, 2021

Thing? A terrifying slip live on the rai, Serena Portoni di Sasso - Libero Quotidiano

Thing? A terrifying slip live on the rai, Serena Portoni di Sasso – Libero Quotidiano

Lorelei Reese June 14, 2021 2 min read

Today is another day This is the transmission he made Serena Burton On Rai1 which hosts regular guests Remigi’s note. The program is now a consolidated date within the Rai1 schedule, thanks to the excellent work of Serena Burtoni, who was able to change during the race and adopt small actions that increased the interest of viewers and therefore the audience. But in today’s episode, Monday, June 14, Remigi is “smeared” by a mishap that can’t go unnoticed.

The singer and musician has a permanent presence in the cast Today is another day: in this occasion He wanted to honor the Bella brothers, Gianni and Marcella, was born from being in the studio as guests of Anna Falchi (who will soon be back on TV, on Rai2) and her brother Sauro. But Remigi made a notable mistake: “Gianni Bella and Marcella are brother and sister – declared in his preface before the tribute – Unfortunately, Gianni is gone But he wrote some great things.”

Then he started singing, first in the Green Mountains and then in L’emozione non-voice. Once the performance with Jessica Morlacchi ended, Serena Bortone pointed out the mistake Remigi had fallen into: “I specify that we have extended Gianni Bella’s life because he is aliveHe laughed in the studio and a little embarrassed for Mimo who preferred not to add anything else.

