They forget their 11-year-old son on the A1 road

Modena, 26 September 2023 – They forget their 11-year-old son In a lay-by on the A1, nearby Modena.

This happened last Sunday, September 24. The Modena Nord Motorway Command received the report in the afternoon An unaccompanied minor on the pitch Stop at km 173 a1 north near Cagneto. Patrolmen who arrived at the scene found the boy with other passengers who had stopped and had meanwhile stopped to render aid and report the incident.

A Latvian minor, he said in English Travel with your family. By then, the father thought that his son had climbed into the back seat, left him there and drove away.

After various inquiries, the father’s mobile number was found and contacted once, when he learned that the family was going to Orio al Serio airport in Bergamo. He said he did not notice his son missing and must be currently in transit Near Mantua. After further investigations into the case, the minor was returned to his family the same evening.