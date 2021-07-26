They are waiting for the lunar eclipse on July 27, 2021, but they are making the usual mistake

Someone still believes blindlyThe lunar eclipse scheduled for July 27, 2021, generally makes the same mistake. False news that in some ways refers us to the one reported at the time on Bufale, even if at this point we have confirmed other aspects with our vision. Without going too far, let’s get straight to the point by telling you that it is old news. One misunderstanding about a date, ignoring non-secondary details such as the reference year.

The cyclical nature of the hoax of the lunar eclipse scheduled for July 27, 2021

What is the exact origin of false news regarding the lunar eclipse of July 27, 2021? It is possible that those spreading fake news on this new date are doing so in good faith. However, this does not mean that it is superficial, as was also stated before OptiMagazine Yes Look at the calendar in his day. Basically, the lunar eclipse in question actually happened and points to the same date as 2018. Also last year, at the end of July, a false report was submitted because no one bothered to check the reference year.

This is why it is wrong to talk about the lunar eclipse scheduled for July 27, 2021. Also because it is good to remember تذكر The next lunar eclipse will be on November 19, 2021, while the closest solar eclipse will be in time on December 4, 2021. So stop the social re-engagement that only fuels misunderstanding and misinformation, as someone can organize themselves at home with friends and other lovers of these phenomena, only to discover that no event is planned. .

Always be very careful A Facebook post like thisThey are certainly not seasoned with bad intentions, but at the same time they are glorified The excessive speed with which we tend to believe everything. There is no lunar eclipse on July 27, 2021, don’t forget.

