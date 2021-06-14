These three fruits are the most effective natural remedies for insomnia and eat them in the evening to fall asleep quickly and wake up rested.

About 10% of the population suffers from insomnia, but the number of those who complain of more or less serious sleep problems is much higher. For less serious cases, before resorting to sleeping pills and other medical treatments, it is a good idea to try less invasive but no less effective solutions. These three fruits are the most effective natural remedies for insomnia and eat them in the evening to fall asleep quickly and wake up refreshed. Let’s talk about apricots, kiwis and banana. Thanks to its organic composition rich in vitamins and potassium, this fruit has important sedative properties that act on the nervous system, relieve stress and facilitate sleep.

As expected, the three sleep-friendly fruits are apricots, kiwis, and bananas.

Apricots are very high in magnesium (about 10 mg per 100 grams) and potassium (up to 35 mg per 100 grams). These two values ​​make it an incredible ally in the fight against insomnia: it calms stress, reduces anxiety, and helps us fall asleep early.

Kiwis are no exception. Research conducted by the University of Taipei showed that regular consumption of kiwi fruit has a beneficial effect on sleep. A sample of insomniacs was subjected to the experiment, which included eating two kiwifruits per day for four weeks. The result? Insomniacs sleep more easily, wake up refreshed and rested. This is thanks to the antioxidants and Folic acid, which if a deficiency in the body can cause sleep problems.

We close with bananas: a blast of potassium, magnesium, and B vitamins. These three elements, along with tryptophan, give bananas the ability to tone muscles and produce serotonin. This hormone, in addition to improving mood, also fights insomnia.

